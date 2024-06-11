Home / Bison Courier / Students compete in Voice of Democracy essay competition

Students compete in Voice of Democracy essay competition

Wed, 11/06/2024 - 11:08am admin

Kyle Stadler and Cheyenne Hendrickson, students at Bison High School, were recently given the opportunity to compete in the Voice of Democracy essay competition sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The 2024-2025 theme is, "Is America Today Our Forefathers' Vision?" A judging committee comprised of Bison School staff and administration selected the winning essays. Kyle Stadler and Cheyenne Hendrickson, both Juniors at BHS, are the local winners. Their essays will be sent to the Lemmon VFW to be entered in the district competition.

