Weight Room/Gym membership discussed

Gym membership will be combined with weightroom membership. The gym membership would allow parents to come shoot hoops with their children, this is not open gym. Their will be open gym options in the summer. Parents have to be with their children and cannot bring other kids if that family does not have a gym/weightroom membership. Whatever families are in the gym are responsible for any damages, there are cameras in the gym/weightroom. The fee will be $50 for a key fob, $100 membership up front and $100 annually. The money will go to athletic facility upkeep.

The board accepted, Art teacher, Eliza Loughlin’s resignation due to health issues.

Students will be participating in the American Legion National Oratorical contest on January 10, 2024, students will pick a topic from the United States Constitution Ammendments and prepare an 8 minute speech. The Bison American Legion will sponsor 1 of the winners and Dupree and Faith American Legions will sponsor 1 each as they have no contestants. Winning 1st place was Josh Cook, 2nd Jacelyn Watson-Veal, 3rd Colt Kopren. They will compete in District competition in Spearfish on January 21, 2024.

Upcoming events students will be participating in include: 5th grade students will compete in a National History Day contest and 5 sixth grade students will be attending the 15th Annual Middle School Festival of Music. Bridget Vanderpool is preparing the students, they will travel to Sturgis and sing with students from the western part of South Dakota. It is very similar to All State Chorus.

The school has received a SEPA (Science Education Partnership Award) Science Club Award of $5,000, $3,500 for materials, $1,500 for 3 teachers to work with students, it is also possible for the to go to Science Camp this summer.

Sean Sweet was approved to coach JH boys basketball. A School Board Retreat was set for January 31, 2024, the February School Board meeting will be February 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

A 3 year school board position is up for election, if you are interested in being on the school board contact Business Manager Angie Thompson at the school.

Election will be April 9, 2024 if needed.