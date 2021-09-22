West River Cooperative Telephone Company’s Annual meeting

With safety being one of our top priorities at West River Cooperative Telephone Company, the Annual Meeting will, again, be held “drive-in” style. Please join us at the Perkins County Fairgrounds in Bison, SD and enjoy the Annual Meeting from the comfort of your vehicle!

Registration will begin at 5:00 pm and the Business Meeting will begin at 6:00 pm.

*Please be aware that registration ends when the Business Meeting begins.

What do you need to bring with you?

In the upcoming Annual Meeting Edition of the WRCTC “Calling on You,” you will find a QR Code on the back page. Please see below for an example of a QR Code.

Each QR Code is specific to every WRCTC member! Please bring your QR code with you to the meeting. The QR code will be scanned at registration and will quickly register you, helping the WRCTC staff get all members registered and parked in a timely fashion.

What do you receive for coming?

In place of the small registration gifts we have given out in past years, a $15 bill credit will be given to each member that registers, as well as a $25 meal voucher to participating restaurants for those who attend the WRCTC Annual Meeting on Monday, October 4th! The bill credit will be applied automatically to your bill.

All attendees will receive a bag of snacks and a bottle of water to enjoy during the business meeting from the comfort of their vehicle. We ask that all attending stay inside their vehicle throughout the meeting. Audio will be available by tuning your vehicle’s FM radio to channel 87.9.

Capital credit refunds totaling approximately $1,341,147 have been refunded to members who had service in 2005, 2006 or 2007. Refunds under $150 for active members will be applied to their October bill and refunds over $150 will be mailed out October 5th.

What should you expect from the WRCTC business meeting?

During the business meeting, members will hear reports on the Cooperative’s business for 2020 and elect three directors.

Plus, one lucky winner will take home $500 in CASH!

Please mark your calendar today and make plans to attend your Cooperative’s Annual Meeting on Monday, October 4th. Please remember to bring your QR Code that will be delivered to you in the Annual Meeting Edition of the WRCTC “Calling on You.”