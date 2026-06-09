West River Cooperative Telephone Company annual meeting June 18, 2026

Get ready for an evening full of great food, cash prizes, and cooperative fun! West River Cooperative Telephone Company will hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the WRCTC Warehouse in Bison, South Dakota.

You’re invited! Please join us for:

Director, Judy Gano’s Retirement Celebration: 3:30 – 4:30 PM – WRCTC Warehouse Registration: 5:00–6:00 PM – Social Room Pancake & Sausage Supper: 5:00–6:00 PM Business Meeting: 6:00 PM

Members who register for the Annual Meeting:

• Receive a $20 bill credit (member must be present to register) • Have the chance to play BINGO for $500 in cash prizes • Entered into door prize drawings

Member Dependents: (Parent/Guardian must be present and registered for Annual Meeting) • Ages 0-18 register to win an electric scooter • 2026 High School Seniors register for the $500 Luck-of-the-Draw Scholarship

Speaking of kids — we’ve got them covered! Childcare will be available in the social room during the business meeting. Organized activities include bingo for cash prizes, building box forts, and various games.

Members attending the meeting can join the fun too by playing Bingo for a chance to win one of FIVE $100 cash prizes.

During the business meeting, members will hear a quick update on operations and finances, elect three directors, vote on bylaw amendments, and hear important information on Cybersecurity.

The Board of Directors approved a retirement of $1,000,000 in capital credits for 2026. West River Cooperative Telephone Company will retire $100,000 of 2024, $644,748.37 – the remainder of 2011, and $255,251.63 of 2012.

Active Members who had service in 2011, 2012, and/or 2024 will see a credit on their June bill or receive a check by mail if the refund exceeds $150.

This is YOUR Annual Meeting — your voice, your vote, your Cooperative.

Mark your calendar, bring your appetite, and come be part of the action!

We look forward to seeing you on June 18, 2026!