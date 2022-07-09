West River Health Services names new CEO, Alyson Kornele

West River Health Services Board of Directors Chairman Jonathon Eaton is honored to announce that Alyson (Aly) Kornele has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for West River Health Services and Subsidiaries in Hettinger, ND.

Alyson Kornele is an Oklahoma native. After high school, she attended the University of Oklahoma and earned her bachelor's degree in Biology from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. She furthered her education by receiving her master’s degree in healthcare administration at Oklahoma State University. Alyson comes to us from Cozad Community Health Systems in Cozad, Nebraska, where she served as Director of Clinic Operations.

She has a passion for rural healthcare after growing up in a rural area where her community struggled to have the best, if not better, quality care than those in more urban areas. She served in the role of CNA throughout her educational career and quickly developed a passion for helping staff, the communities, and the patients.

“My family and I are excited to join the organization and the community of Hettinger,” said Alyson. “I have quickly seen the care that the community and staff have put into remaining an independent organization and truly serving the personal and unique needs of the community.” Alyson's husband Braxton is a cowboy by trade and they have two young boys, Wes and Bex. Their family enjoys the outdoors and traveling to rodeos.

From Board Chairman Jonathon Eaton, "We are excited to share this news with our staff and communities. We believe that Alyson will be an excellent CEO. The boards and I look forward to working with her and the rest of the amazing staff as we continue to strive for healthcare excellence. Thank you to the Search Committee for their many hours of time and effort, and thank you to the staff for any assistance they made in these recruiting efforts. I also thank all other individuals that applied for the position, thus creating an excellent pool of talent to explore and choose from."

Alyson (Aly) Kornele will begin her orientation and training at West River Health Services and Subsidiaries on October 3, 2022. Please help welcome Alyson and her family to the area!