West River Telephone Company Annual meeting

A bill credit, a free meal, and a chance to win $100 cash await all members who attend the West River Cooperative Telephone Company (WRCTC) Annual Meeting on Monday, October 7th!

This year’s Annual Meeting will be held at the WRCTC Warehouse in Bison, SD. Registration and the sausage and pancake supper will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the business meeting to follow at 6:00 p.m.

During the business meeting, members will hear reports on the Cooperative’s business for 2023 and elect three directors.

Five BINGO winners will walk away with $100 cash, one 2025 high school senior will be awarded a $250 scholarship, one child will take home an iPad, and door prizes are back!

Mark your calendar today and make plans to attend your Cooperative’s Annual Meeting on Monday, October 7th.