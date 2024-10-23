West River Telephone Cooperative Annual Meeting Highlights

Each membership that registered received a $20 bill credit, a Bingo card for a chance to win one of five $100 grand prizes, and an Annual Meeting packet. Once members registered in the Social Room, employees directed them to the warehouse to enjoy the pancake and sausage supper. Member Relations Representative Tonya Collins was available to answer questions and get members signed up to save $1.00 off their bill for signing up for paperless billing and SmartHub!

Before the began, General Manager Eric Kahler and Board President Dejon Bakken took a giant group selfie, the Rogers-Smith Post #255 Color Guard posted the colors, Oakleigh Seidel, Bison, sang the National Anthem, and Pastor Phil Hahn, Grace Bible Fellowship, Bison, gave the invocation.

Attorney Drew Skjoldal presented the Credentials Committee Report to the members. DeJon Bakken, Lemmon; Sandi Helms, Reva; and Kacie Turbiville, Camp Crook, ran unopposed and continued with their directorships for another three-year term.

General Manager Eric Kahler reported on the cooperative's challenges and accomplishments over the past year and discussed future projects. Kara Semmler, SDTA's Executive Director, was a guest speaker.

President DeJon Bakken and General Manager Eric Kahler recognized Director Greg Fried for his 20 years of dedication to the West River Cooperative Telephone Company Board of Directors. Kacie Turbiville was recognized for completing the NTCA Director Core Curriculum and new employee, Julianna Zittleman, who started as the Cashier/ Receptionist in May, was introduced.

A $250 scholarship opportunity was added as a giveaway during the Annual Meeting to any 2025 graduating Senior who attended the Annual Meeting with their guardian. The winner of the $250 scholarship was Josh Cook, son of Brady and Charity Hathaway. After the scholarship was awarded, it was time for door prizes.

Twenty-two door prizes were handed out to the members from our suppliers and a member business, Gayle's Show Box & Boots in Newell. During registration, members were given a Bingo Card for a chance to win one of five $100 grand prizes. The five $100 bingo winners were Bert Lewton, Bison; Jacob Lyons, Meadow; Sarah Shinabarger, Bison; Karen Voller, Bison; and Karen Englehart, Bison. After Bingo, the kids were brought back to the warehouse to see who the winner of the iPad was. This year, Korbin Keller, son of Albert and Bridget Keller, was the lucky winner. Rogers-Smith Post #255 retired the colors, and President Bakken adjourned the meeting.

Thank you to our members who made the night a great success! It was good to see everyone's smiling faces at the pancake and sausage dinner in the WRCTC warehouse!