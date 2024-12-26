Winners announced for Parade of Trees 2024

The Town and country Club is happy to announce the winners in the Parade of Trees competition. Three local people were the anonymous judges. Each winner received a prize of $25.00.

In the Business Category the three entries were Bison Horizon Health Clinic, Dacotah Bank, and the Perkins county Courthouse and the winner was the Bison Horizon Health Clinic. It is a beautiful purple and white that includes purple and white balls, white poinsettias gilded with silver, silver leaves, white and purple bows, silver flowers with a white star at the top. What a lovely tree it is!

The bank’s entry is an inflatable tree with two elves and a large gift. The Perkins County Courthouse tree was all decked out in red, white and blue, a patriotic tree.

In the youth category there were two trees, one put up by the Girl Scouts and one put up by the Jolly Ranchers 4H club. The 4H kids made the decorations on the tree which are balls painted white and stars, crosses, snowmen and candy canes made with wire, beads and blue ribbons. What a treat to the eyes with the colors of white and blue the main colors.

The Girl Scout tree was a pretty, small white tree with many colored balls on it.

In the organization category the two trees entered were the Catholic Church and the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and the winner is the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. On this tree there are many red balls, gold ribbon with red dots on it, a cross at the top, white balls with the saying Jesus is the Reason for the Season, and red berries. The colors were mainly red and white. How beautiful it is!

The Catholic Church also put up a beautiful tree with gold balls, gold ribbon and sayings on plaques. It is also very beautiful.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this competition. indeed, the courthouse is a beautiful place right now. Come, see, enjoy the trees.