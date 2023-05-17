Zapico earns 1st place in Geometry at SD School of Mines Math competition

Students went to the South Dakota School of Mines for a math meet on Monday, May 8th, students did excellent. The students competed in the Class B competition which is schools with less than 30 HS enrollment.

Algebra 1 Marcella Wells received 7th; Cheyenne Hendrickson received 12th; Kamden Holmes received 14th; Logan Reiff received 14th.

Geometry Marta Zapico received 1st; Bailey Preston received 9th place.

Advanced Math Arthur Vianna received 7th. See page 3 for the group picture of students who attended.