Butch Kitterman, age 80, of Wall, South Dakota, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Philip Nursing Home.

Boyd A. “Butch” Kitterman was born July 22, 1939, the youngest of four children born to Osborn and Carrie (Moler) Kitterman. He grew up on the farm northwest of Wall, and attended Cedar Butte rural school.

One day he came to town and met Ann Klapperich at the Wall Drug Store. They were married August 17, 1955 in Turton, South Dakota. They made their home in Wall where Butch worked for Frank Kleinschmidt, and later for the SD Department of Transportation. They later purchased a freight company, Wall Drayline. It consisted of hauling freight to local businesses that was dropped off by Barber Transportation. He then worked for Gary Stone, and later purchased his company, renaming it Kitterman Redi-Mix. In 1978 they purchased the Welsh Motel renaming it to Ann’s Motel. They continued to own and operate both companies until selling the Redi-Mix in 2002.

Butch was a member of the Wall Volunteer Fire Department for 63 years, receiving the Pennington County Fire Officer of the Year, and the Pennington County Lifetime Achievement Award for Fire Service. He was inducted into the Firefighters Hall of Fame by the South Dakota Fire Chief’s Association.

Butch was also a member of the Wall Ambulance Service for 6 years, and a longtime member of the Wall Rodeo Association, and the Wall Jaycees. In 1985, Ann and Butch received the Good Neighbor Award.

His wife Ann preceded him in death on May 23, 2018. Butch continued to reside in Wall until moving to the Philip Nursing Home in May 2020, where he has since resided.

Survivors include his children, John Kitterman and his wife Candee of Wall, Jim Kitterman and his wife Jami of Wall, Jeff Kitterman of Wall, and Jean Johnson and her husband Jim of Quinn; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Emily) Kitterman of Bel Aire, KS, Ashley (Tim) Hedblom of Huron, Jana (Craig) Bielmaier of Wall, Jackie (Thor) Roseth of Philip, Jennifer (Dalton) Richter of Wall, Michelle Kitterman of Wall, and Anna (Dylan Zastrow) Kitterman of Sioux Falls; nine great-grandchildren Ivy and Thomas Kitterman of Bel Aire, KS, Ryon, Jocelyn and Kinsey Bielmaier of Wall, Royce Roseth of Philip, Alivia Kitterman of Wall, Harper Hedblom of Huron, and Dylan Richter of Wall; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife Ann, Butch was preceded in death by his parents; a son Joseph Kitterman; a brother David Kitterman; and two sisters, Dorothy Crawford and Shirley Crawford.

Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Wall Community Center.

Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Wall Community Center, with Father Dan Juelfs officiating.

Interment followed at the Wall Cemetery.

Arrangements were made Rush Funeral Home of Wall.