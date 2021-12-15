Commissioners hear first reading of two ordinances

The Haakon County Commissioners began the business portion of their December 7, 2021, meeting with public comments from Duke Westerberg on behalf of the Scottie Booster Club. Westerberg explained the purpose of the booster club and their current activities. Commission vice president Nick Konst presided over the meeting in the absence of president of the board Mike Gebes.

Director of Equalization Amanda Frink explained to the commissioners that the DOE office, along with Harry Redman with District 3 of the Central South Dakota Enhancement District are working on 911 address updates. Redman was on speaker phone during this conversation. The purpose updating addresses is to get GIS data in compliance with 911. There are 20-30 homes in Haakon County that will need to be readdressed. These homes have various reasons for needing to be readdressed. (See accompanying article) One area that needs to be addressed is a development on the west side of Philip that has too many homes sharing the same access off Highway 14. In the discussion it was mentioned that everyone with a post office box should make sure that their physical address is associated with their box number.

Continuing into her report, Frink stated that she is almost done making the river adjustments in northern Haakon County. She also has recently completed a land study that will help with consistency in land valuations.

At 1:00 p.m. the first reading of Ordinance 2021-03, the ordinance pertaining to redistricting proposals was held. This ordinance approved. The first reading of Ordinance 2021-02 was held at 2:00 p.m. This ordinance is to regulate medical cannabis within Haakon County. This ordinance was approved by the commissioners. The second reading of these two ordinances will be held at the December 28th year end meeting. Following the approval at the second reading, the ordinances will be published and will go into effect 20 days after publication.

Emergency Manager Lori Quinn reported that she had received a grant for radios to be used in the case of an emergency. She then approached the commissioners concerning office space. When she started the position, she was the director for the ambulance service and did her emergency management (EM) work in the ambulance office. Now she is in need of office space to conduct EM business and store equipment such as the new radios. Her suggestion was for her to use the office space that was recently vacated by social services. The commissioners approved of this use of space in the courthouse. Quinn also discussed cyber security with the commissioners. She asked them if they were interested in having an evaluation of their online activities to see where any weak spots may be in the system. She believes that this may be a free service. The commissioners approved for her to look into the possibility of such a study.

Librarian Sara Buls presented a written report to the commissioners. Deputy Auditor Stacy Pinney read the report. Buls requested that extra monies from the library budget be used to pay for the addition of a fan to the new heating system in the Midland Library. A discussion was held concerning whose responsibility it is to maintain the library building. It was also unclear, who actually owns the building that houses the Midland Library. The commissioners decided to table this item until more information can be obtained. Following this request, Pinney read the resignation of Buls effective December 23, 2021.

Deputy Auditor Pinney presented another platform that is available to the commissioners to allow the use of iPads for digital transfer of documents rather than having to make copies of everything. This will also allow the commissioners to always have documents available at the touch of a finger. It was decided to trial the software but to wait until after the first of the year due to the time it will take to get it set up.

Val Williams and Otis Funk from the highway department met with the board to present their monthly report. The highway department was approved to go ahead with a signing project on county roads. Several other topics were discussed, along with the new CDL requirements that will come into effect in February.

The meeting was adjourned immediately following an executive session which had been requested by Auditor Carla Smith.

For a complete account of the meeting you can watch the live stream video on the Ravellette Publications Inc, Facebook page and read the auditor's proceedings which will be published in the Pioneer Review.