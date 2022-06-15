EMS Week recognition for local ambulance crew

In celebration of EMS Week and appreciation of our local EMS crew, Faith Ambulance Director Kris Escott(with help from Dan Nolan) provided a wonderful prime rib supper to crew members. She also recognized members that have been in EMS over 10 years with a pin to commemorate their dedicated service to our large rural area and all who live, visit or pass through.

Crew members recognized were Jana Johnson - 12 years, Robert Fisher - 21 years, Lila Fisher - 48 years, Kris Escott - 18 years, Carmen Fees - 14 years, and Louann Bubbers - 32 years.