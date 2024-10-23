“On the Road to Bremen Town” is underway

Info provided by The Faith Arts Council

On the Road to Bremen Town by Sandra Kern Mollman will be performed by students of Faith School District Friday, October 25, at 2:00 pm and Saturday, October 26, at 6:00 pm in the Faith School Gym.

This great opportunity has been brought to the Faith area by the Faith Arts Council and is facilitated by The Dakota Players Group which is an outreach of the Black Hills Playhouse. Members of the Dakota Players will spend 20 hours through the week in preparation of the 40 minute play performances. The group supplies the entire set and costumes for the students.

The Faith Arts Council is still looking for volunteers to help with snacks during rehearsals. If you would like to help with that you can reach out to one of the Faith Arts Council members.

The Faith Arts Council is dedicated to bringing the arts and art education opportunities to the community and surrounding areas of Faith, SD. The Council hosts an Art in the Park, Talent Contest and Trunk or Treat each year. The events have been well received and grow each year.

Make sure you mark your calendars and plan to attend one or both of the play performances October 25 and 26. Don’t miss your chance to see great entertainment and local talent!