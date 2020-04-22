“Be the Light” event seen across South Dakota

The Faith area community joined schools across the state and nation on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at precisely 8:20 pm for exactly 20 minutes to “Be the Light.”

Why this exact time? 20:20 is military time for 8:20. The “Be the Light’ event was held to honor this year's graduating class, all students who did not get to finish winter sports and activities or have the opportunity to participate in spring sports and activities, as well as those in the medical field and first responders.

In Faith, Fire and Ambulance crew members parked rigs on either side of the announcers' box with lights flashing while monitoring the burning of the F on top of the building. The scoreboard was lit up with 2020 displayed, and the field lights were shining bright. Vehicles drove up and down the street in front of the football field with their lights on and horns honking to show their support of friends and family members who have been affected by COVID-19. Fireworks were set off on the field by Anthony Fisher, creating a vibrant and exciting addition to the event against the night sky.

Doug Schauer, Athletic Director for Faith School District 46-2, contacted local media and posted the event on Facebook to let everyone know as quickly as possible to promote the event.” We had a great turn out, and I am proud of the great support and solidarity the community continues to show for one another,” said Mr. Schauer.

Congratulations 2020 graduates and thank you to our medical professionals and first responders.