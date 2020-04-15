“Be the Light” in Faith, SD

The Faith Longhorns will be joining other area schools in the "Be the Light" campaign.

Thursday evening, April 16, 2020, we will be turning on our football field lights at 8:20 for 20 minutes.

We are doing this in honor of those who work in the medical field, our high school seniors and all the participants in extra-curricular activities that have been cancelled.

Please come and drive by the football field during this time and honk to show your support. PLEASE REMEMBER TO ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOL AND STAY IN YOUR VEHICLES!

Why this exact time?

20:20 is military time for 8:20 and the lights will stay on for 20 minutes to honor the FHS graduating class of 2020. #HornsUp