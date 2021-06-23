2 Faith rodeo athletes head to Nationals

Trey Fuller and Tayson Jones will be representing the Faith Rodeo Club at the 2021 National High School Rodeo Finals in Lincoln, Nebraska at the Lancaster Event Center. This year’s finals will be held July 18 - 24, 2021.

Athletes from across the United States will come together to compete for the championship title in each event.

Team South Dakota is comprised of 52 athletes, many of which hail from the western side of the state.

Trey Fuller will be competing in the Boy’s Cutting event. Trey finished second overall with 78 points at the State High School Finals, which were held in Fort Pierre, SD, over this last weekend.

Tayson Jones will be representing South Dakota and his community in the Saddle Bronc event. Tayson finished his season with 56.50 total points and fourth place at the State Finals. Tayson is a Triple National High School Rodeo Finals qualifier.

Thayne Elshere, Kimberly Johnson, Talon Elshere, and Traylin Martin round out team SD from our area.

Congratulations and Good Luck to all of you!