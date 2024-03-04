3 Class Shootout All Star Games

Jackson Schauer traveled to Salem, SD, to participate in the 3 Class Shootout All Star Game last Saturday. Schauer was recognized as one of the top 10 Boys Class B players in the state, securing his place on the team.

Schauer represented Faith, the Longhorns and West River well as he scored 32 points in the game and received the MVP award.

Class B boys

Marshall, Nic 10 pts, 3 rebs, 6 assts, 2 blks, 4 stls

Tvedt, Lane 9 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl

Mitchell, Daniel 9 pts, 1 asst, 2 blks

Schauer, Jackson 32 pts (8-3 pt), 6 rebs, 2 assts

Jensen, George 8 pts, 6 rebs

Ortman, Tage 11 pts, 2 rebs

Uhlir, Jordan 2 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts

Lieber, Aiden 10 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assts, 1 stl

Cotton, Layne 10 pts, 3 rebs

Koepsell, Kolt 16 pts, 10 rebs, 4 blks

Class A boys

Engelbretson, Max 9 pts, 2 rebs

Stevenson, Tyson 16 pts, 5 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl

Slaba, Jayce 2 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl

Anderson, Matt 13 pts, 3 rebs,

Kuhl, Jake 7 pts, 7 rebs, 1 asst, 2 blk, 1 stl

Ihnen, Porter 7 rebs, 13 pts, 2 assts, 2 stls

Erickson, Jack 10 pts, 6 rebs, 1 asst, 1 blk, 1 stl

Tietz, Lane 22 pts, 9 rebs, 2 assts, 1 blk, 1 stl

Wingert, Jaxon 21 pts, 7 rebs, 2 stls

Quarter scores

Class B 28-66-96-118

Class A 28-54-83-112

MVP-Jackson Schauer

Score tied 5 times, lead changed 10 times.

The Class B boys led by 28 points in the 3rd quarter.