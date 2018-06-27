58th Annual Meade Co. 4-H Rodeo

Faith hosted the 58th annual Meade County 4-H Rodeo on Friday June 22, 2018.

There were right at 200 entries this year with 193 participants who were able to make it to Faith that day.

Several people came into town and stayed the night before the rodeo, however the streets were busy with pickups and horse trailer traffic early Friday morning as contestants made their way to the arena.

Twenty-four different events and the top four moving on to the State 4-H Rodeo Finals in Ft. Pierre, So. Dak. in August, makes for a busy day. For this Rodeo to run smoothly and be completed in a timely manner(before dark). It takes a dedicated crew of over 30 volunteers with many more pitching in where and when needed, four stock contractors, as well as 15 or more volunteers who work year round to keep this event going. Kids ages eight to eighteen and signed up for rodeo through their local 4-H group have 35 rodeos across the state to participate in for a chance to qualify for the finals at the end of the summer. As the summer winds down we want to say good luck to all participants and congratulations to all those who have secured their place at the finals.