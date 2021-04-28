Academic Olympics
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 9:50am admin
Students from Faith School traveled to McIntosh on Wednesday, April 14, to attend the Academic Olympics competition. As you can see by the stats below, Faith School was very well represented as many trophies returned home with the students.
Congratulations to each of you!
English I: Elora Gould, 1st, Katie Sheridan, 5th;
English III: Kaycee Groves, 3rd
English IV: Allison Haines, 2nd;
Physical Science: TyAnn Mortenson, 4th;
Chemistry: Teancum Maxwell, 1st, Kaycee Groves, 2nd
Physics: Shayde Lemmel, 1st
Algebra I: Elora Gould, 4th
Algebra II: Teancum Maxwell, 1st, Kaycee Groves, 4th
Geometry: Skylar Vig, 1st
Geography:Teancum Maxwell, 1st, Canyon King, 5th
American History: Kaycee Groves, 2nd
World History: Matthew Gray, 3rd, Kemper Holmes, 4th
American Government: Allison Haines, 1st, Tyson Selby, 3rd
Individual High Point Awards: Kaycee Groves 1st, Teancum Maxwell, 2nd