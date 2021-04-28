Students from Faith School traveled to McIntosh on Wednesday, April 14, to attend the Academic Olympics competition. As you can see by the stats below, Faith School was very well represented as many trophies returned home with the students.

Congratulations to each of you!

English I: Elora Gould, 1st, Katie Sheridan, 5th;

English III: Kaycee Groves, 3rd

English IV: Allison Haines, 2nd;

Physical Science: TyAnn Mortenson, 4th;

Chemistry: Teancum Maxwell, 1st, Kaycee Groves, 2nd

Physics: Shayde Lemmel, 1st

Algebra I: Elora Gould, 4th

Algebra II: Teancum Maxwell, 1st, Kaycee Groves, 4th

Geometry: Skylar Vig, 1st

Geography:Teancum Maxwell, 1st, Canyon King, 5th

American History: Kaycee Groves, 2nd

World History: Matthew Gray, 3rd, Kemper Holmes, 4th

American Government: Allison Haines, 1st, Tyson Selby, 3rd

Individual High Point Awards: Kaycee Groves 1st, Teancum Maxwell, 2nd