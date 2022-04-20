Annual Easter egg hunt a huge success through community support

The Faith City Park was once again full of families, fun, and laughter during the annual easter egg hunt this last Saturday. The event was a success as usual and while the fun, eggs and prizes were right on point, there was one distinct difference this year. The event was not hosted by a local 4-H club. With the possibility of the event not happening, Kim Bachman decided to organize the event as a community member vs. a 4-H leader.

The communities response to Kim’s announcement was overwhelming and heartwarming as the monetary and prize donations flooded in to ensure the easter egg hunt ran smoothly yet another year.

“Everything that comes in for the easter egg hunt goes back into the easter egg hunt! It was a great time and I’m looking forward to next year,” said Kim.