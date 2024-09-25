Annual Joe Prouty Memorial Car Show
Wed, 09/25/2024 - 10:02am admin
The annual Joe Prouty Memorial Car Show was held at Howes Store/Corner this last weekend. It was another successful year with 65 vehicles and 150+ people to take in the event. With inflatable and games for the kids, 2 free will meals and car games for drivers it was a fun filled day.
Winners at this years event are listed below:
60’s or older - Cliff Matt
Hot Rod - Sheryll Oberlander
Classic - Scott Simons
Pickup - Sanden Simons
80’s & Newer - Lynn Simons
Peoples Choice - Sheryll Oberlander
Prouty Family Choice - Diane Fees
Make sure to mark your calendars for next year’s event. You don’t want to miss it!