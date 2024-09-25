The annual Joe Prouty Memorial Car Show was held at Howes Store/Corner this last weekend. It was another successful year with 65 vehicles and 150+ people to take in the event. With inflatable and games for the kids, 2 free will meals and car games for drivers it was a fun filled day.

Winners at this years event are listed below:

60’s or older - Cliff Matt

Hot Rod - Sheryll Oberlander

Classic - Scott Simons

Pickup - Sanden Simons

80’s & Newer - Lynn Simons

Peoples Choice - Sheryll Oberlander

Prouty Family Choice - Diane Fees

Make sure to mark your calendars for next year’s event. You don’t want to miss it!