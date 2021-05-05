Auctioneer Championship Held at Belle Fourche

Belle Fourche Livestock, owned by Baxter and Skylar Anders, hosted the Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneers Contest on April 29, 2021, at their weekly cattle auction. The first award of the day went to Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota. This annual Tony Heinze award goes to a deserving market operator, auctioneer, cattle buyer, farmer, rancher, or anyone promoting the market or auction profession. Doug has been in the auction business for many years, especially in the area livestock auction barns.

Nineteen contestants from 14 states entered the preliminary round in the morning, selling drafts of weigh-up cattle. Eleven contestants were selected to compete in the finals, selling feeder cattle in the afternoon. The winner was Zach Ballard on Mount Vernon, South Dakota. Area auctioneer, Jade Harper, Rapid City, South Dakota, earned second place. Next in line, winning third place was Marcus Kent, Dunnellon, Florida.

This contest was begun in 1989 as the Tri-State Auctioneers Contest. Next year's contest will be in January of 2022 in Iowa. Doug Dietterle was the 2004 champion of this contest when it was held at Jamestown, North Dakota.