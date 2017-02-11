Benefit started for Juel Afdahl

TORRINGTON, WY – An account has been set up to benefit the family of Torrington High School teacher Juel Afdahl, who was hospitalized following a sudden seizure at the school on Oct. 18.

According to a Facebook account, following an examination by local doctors, he was flown to a Denver hospital, where two masses were removed from his brain on Friday. He is now home with family while they wait for pathology results.

Afdahl, a Business, Technology and CRT instructor and sponsor at Torrington High School, is also a rodeo coach. His wife, Tami, is director of college relations at Eastern Wyoming College.

His son, Canton, is a student at Eastern Wyoming College, and Blake is a student at THS.

A benefit fund has been opened at Pinnacle Bank in Torrington, and a family friend in Sheridan, Mika Leon, started a Team Afdahl Medical Relief Fund at GoFundMe on Oct. 21, with a goal of $20,000. Within four days, 113 people had donated a total of $14,405.