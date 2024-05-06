Home / Faith Independent / Buffalo Regional Rodeo State Qualifiers
Photo courtesy Darci Harper

Buffalo Regional Rodeo State Qualifiers

Wed, 06/05/2024 - 10:14am admin

State Qualifiers ... Back row: Drew Harper - Team Roping & Tiedown Roping, Jakob Long - Reined Cow Horse, Zane Day - Bull Riding and RJ Antrim - Bull Riding. Front row: Colby Olson - Team Roping, RyLee Price - Breakaway, Goat Tying and Tiedown Roping, Raynee Jones - Breakaway, Goat Tying and Pole Bending. Not pictured: Cayci Spencer - Barrels and Pole Bending, Harlie Heidler - Goat Tying, Reagan Grueb - Breakaway, Katie Sheridan - Barrels and Pole Bending, Tace Berglund - Tiedown Roping.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here