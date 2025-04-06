C2 Summer Series kicks off with a cool evening of competition and learning

It was a nice cool evening for the first night of competition and learning at the Faith Fairgrounds where the C2 Summer Series kicked off their summer series.

Kids ages 0 - 18 are able to compete for prizes in goat tying, barrel racing flag race and pole bending, building confidence and gaining experience in the sport of rodeo. There were about 60 kids who signed up last night for the series. Coordinators Roni Carmichael and Jamie Cihak were very happy with the abundance of contestants and spectators who came to support the event and kids. “We very much appreciate the kids who participate, the volunteers who step in to help and the community for their support through sponsorships and help getting the word out,” shared Carmichael. The next event in the series will be June 16th (weather permitting).

The results of the first round are listed below:

5 & Under

Goats

1 Rio Senn 3.28

2 Tryen Heidler 3.3

3 Graylyn McDaniel 3.6

3 Everley Elshere 3.6

5 Whitley Brown 3.65

Barrels

1 Tryen Heidler 36.47

2 Harvey Dahlman 31.28*

3 Graylyn McDaniel 38.06*

4 Ramie Cihak 52.31*

5 Ledger Deal 55.22*

Poles

1 Tryen Heidler 1.04.50

2 Whitley Brown 1.05.56

3 Harvey Dahlman 47.81*

4 Everley Elshere 1.05.25*

5 Graylyn McDaniel 1.10.72*

6 - 10

Flags

1 Kasen Hostutler 10.69

2 Paige Weiss 10.78

3 Stratin Humble 10.9

4 Hayes Wilcox 11.07

5 Parker Wilcox 12.62

Goats

1 Treyden Hale 8.18

2 Kasen Hostutler 8.19

3 Kenna Haefner 8.25

4 Stratin Humble 8.97

5 Paige Weiss 10.6

Barrels

1 Kasen Hostutler 18.47

2 Treyden Hale 18.97

3 Kasten Hale 19.09

4 Kurt Dahlman 19.54

5 Grace Weiss 19.63

Poles

1 Hayzen Arneson 23.81

2 Paige Weiss 26.34

3 Kasen Hostutler 27.13

4 Grace Weiss 28.78

5 Taze Hawley 29.06

11 - 15

Flags

1 Ryker Haines 9.09

2 Hope Schiley 9.62

3 Tailyn Hawley 11.22

4 Braylie Heidler 11.63

5 Anne Schiley 12.44

Goats

1 Jaycee Boomer 13.41

2 Tailyn Hawley 14.87

3 Hope Schiley 16.53

4 Teagan Longbrake 19.09

5 Rozyn Haines 21.32

Barrels

1 Braylie Heidler 16.41

2 Hope Schiley 17.03

3 Tailyn Hawley 17.62

4 Remi Hauser 17.81

5 Scarlet Longbrake 17.97

Poles

1 Hope Schiley 22.63

2 Remi Hauser 23.96

3 Jaycee Boomer 25.85

4 Jewel Weber 26.22

5 Scarlet Longbrake 27.75

16 - 18

Goats

1 Jaycee Eaton 11.16

2 Harlie Heidler 14.6

3 Cayci Spencer NT

Barrels

1 Jaycee Eaton 16.88

2 Cayci Spencer 17.13

3 Jazymn Longbrake 19.84

Poles

1 Cayci Spencer 28.63

2 Jazymn Longbrake 30.03

3 Jaycee Eaton 37.47