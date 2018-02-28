Check out new books and so much more at your local library

The Faith Library has hosted many events in the past month such as Story Hour participants working on letters and making crafts. Preschool youth have made paper pizzas and had a Dentist Presentation. Story Hour will continue on Wednesdays from 8:30-9:30 am.

Book Fair is around the corner. "Paws for Books" is a BOGO Book Fair and will start March 7 and end March 30. The Family Event is planned for March 12 from 3:30 - 5 pm with the Faith High School Student Council sponsoring. The theme is Dogs and Cats! There will be many fun activities for everyone to participate in.