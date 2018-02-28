Home / Faith Independent / Check out new books and so much more at your local library
Fun at Faith Library!Let's brush our teeth!

Check out new books and so much more at your local library

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 8:47am admin
The Faith Library has hosted many events in the past month such as Story Hour participants working on letters and making crafts. Preschool youth have made paper pizzas and had a Dentist Presentation. Story Hour will continue on Wednesdays from 8:30-9:30 am.
Book Fair is around the corner.  "Paws for Books" is a BOGO Book Fair and will start March 7 and end March 30. The Family Event is planned for March 12 from 3:30 - 5 pm with the Faith High School Student Council sponsoring.  The theme is Dogs and Cats!  There will be many fun activities for everyone to participate in.
 
If you have any questions about these events or would like to know more information about researching Primary Resources from the South Dakota State Library, get your own library card number to download books at no charge – visit: https://faithlibrary.wikispaces.com/​  or contact the Faith Library.

