Coach Carmichael tops off 30 year career as recipient of Larry Luitjens Coach of Influence Award

FHS Lady Longhorn Head Coach Bryan Carmichael joined a large crowd of family, friends, fellow coaching staff and past Lady Longhorns in Spearfish last Saturday where he received the Larry Luitjens Coach of Influence Award.

Luitjens who made South Dakota history having the most wins passed away last June. His son Lance wanting to honor his dad brought his plan to recognize one girls and one boys basketball coach each year to the South Dakota High School Activities Association for approval. The award is based not only on the influence the coach has on the players, school and community, it also takes into consideration preparation, communication and motivation of the team. Being the inaugural year Coach Carmichael is the first girls basketball coach to receive the award. He was presented a plaque and a traditional beaded necklace during the Girls State A Basketball Tournament by Lance Luitjens.

Coach Carmichael through his 30 years as head coach has over 400 career wins, has been named Region Coach twice (2011/2012 & 2017/2018), coached 5 teams to the State Tournament, he has coached 650+ games and around 150 athletes. This award highlights his dedication and impact as Head Coach on the State Level. Congratulations Coach Carmichael!