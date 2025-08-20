Coal Springs Threshing Bee to Feature Horses and Mules

Plans are well underway for the 27th annual Coal Springs Threshing Bee which will be held at the showgrounds just south of the Meadow corner on SD highway 73. This year’s event will be held September 26-28th. Instead of featuring a particular make of tractor we will be feature Horses and Mules and related equipment. If you have a team that is suited to the activities of a threshing bee, feel free to bring them. A wagon train is being planned in memory of Dave and Maddie Doan, our dear friends and club members who passed away last year. If you would like information on the wagon train contact Rusty Foster at 605-381-0616.

This year we will again be starting the threshing bee Friday morning with activities all the way through Sunday afternoon. We will once again have a quilt show and would encourage you to bring your quilts on Friday if possible. Friday evening we will have our free appreciation supper, however, this year the supper will be provided and served by the folks from Grand Electric Cooperative. That will be a treat to have them take care of that part of the evening. Please come and join us at 6:00 pm if you can’t come earlier. Then stay for the evening program: “Why Coal Springs?” Maybe you’ve wondered where the name Coal Springs Antique Club originated. Lindsey Clark and Jens Hansen will provide a presentation on the history of the town of Coal Springs. I think you’ll find it very interesting.

Saturday will have its usual activities with a few suprises added, hopefully. The regular auction will be held at 5:00. In an attempt to keep the auction in the time slot allotted for it, we are hoping to modify the type of things donated and sold. Over the years the community has been very generous in donating and buying items. It seems however that some things end up being a little hard to sell and just prolong the event. So this year we are humbly requesting that donated items be new or gently used. We are hoping this will help the auction move quicker and also accomplish our goal of raising funds for the threshing bee expenses and projects we would like to complete. Our evening entertainment is Colleen Reinhardt who is an exceptionally gifted piano player and singer. She performs at 7:00 pm.

Sunday morning Jeff Stradinger, a rancher from the Isabel area will be our speaker at the 9:00 am church service. Just a heads up that the kids tractor pull has been moved from Sunday afternoon to Saturday morning to coincide with the kids activities.

For campsite reservations contact Trig Clark at 605-515-3120.

We would also like to let you know that only official “service animals” will be allowed in buildings.

If you have any questions contact Wade Hofer at 605-788-2854, Brian Flatmoe at 605-788-2881, or Jens Hansen at 605-788-2229. CHECK US OUT ON FACEBOOK. Look for a poster in your area and advertisement in this paper soon.

In conclusion, we hope to see you at the Coal Springs Threshing Bee September 26-28th.