Collins 2019 Prime Cuts Program Winner

PIERRE, SD The 2019 Team BEEF SD season completed in September with approximately 200 members who actively engaged in promoting the healthful aspects of beef in the diet. Team members have the option to participate in the Prime Cuts program throughout the season. The program provides incentives that reward the most active, loyal, and passionate Team BEEF SD members by recognizing them for going above and beyond team requirements. Participants are encouraged to share their passion for the industry as they strive to learn more about beef. This year’s program recognized three top winners. The 2019 Prime Cuts program winner is Katrina Collins, a Team Beef SD runner from Faith, SD. Collins grew up in cattle country near Opal, SD, where her family still raises cattle today. She decided to participate in the Team BEEF SD “Prime Cuts” program as part of her dedication to the industry. Collins learned first-hand the power of beef as a nutrient rich protein as well as the importance of promoting the product. She feels strongly about actively engaging in telling beef’s story and Team BEEF SD was a perfect fit for her to do that. “The Prime Cuts Program is a great tool to help Team BEEF members and others educate and share information with consumers,” states Collins. Collins enjoys running for Team Beef SD and enjoys the support of the group while promoting a quality product. “I love the support that comes from Team BEEF members, and the community. We are promoting a quality product and lifestyle, and the encouragement is amazing!” In addition to wearing the Team BEEF SD jersey in various events throughout the season, Collins completed the Masters of Beef Advocacy program and provided beef information at multiple community events. She enhanced her participation by engaging in several interviews with media outlets across the state. Second place went to Charlie Totton from Chamberlain, SD followed by the third-place winner, Kayla Wulf of Owanka, SD. Both members completed the Masters of Beef Advocacy program and engaged in various beef promotional activities throughout the year. We continue to see the interest and engagement rise in the Team BEEF SD program. These beef advocates help to make our voice stronger. We thank each of them for their efforts to promote beef,” states Holly Swee, Director of Nutrition, South Dakota Beef Industry Council. For more information on Team BEEF, becoming a member, and the 2020 race season, contact Holly Swee at