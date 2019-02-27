Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby car races

The Cub Scouts held their annual Pinewood Derby car races on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Jon and Katrina Collins’ shop with a start time of 6:30pm. Parents, grandparents, and friends gathered to cheer on the kids and share in their excitement.

The annual race provides the Scouts an opportunity to learn basic engineering skills, physics, and sportsmanship. They are also encouraged to be creative in building their cars while meeting the parameters of race regulations.

There are eleven Cub Scouts this year and each Scout raced one another individually to determine the top three fastest cars that will move on to the Council competition in Rapid City, SD, in March.

Once the official races were recorded and winners determined. Awards were presented to the Scouts. This presentation was followed by the outlaw races, which is an open class anyone can enter.

A fun time was had by all in attendance.