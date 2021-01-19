Dana Keffeler of Faith named Retailer of the Year

Dana Keffeler, owner of Keffeler Kreations in Faith, was recently named Retailer of the Year at the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) annual banquet in Pierre.

SDRA has presented the Retailer of the Year Award annually since 1982 to recognize businesses committed to excellence in their business while making a positive difference in their local community.

After purchasing an existing flower shop in Faith ten years ago, Dana Keffeler significantly expanded the business. She constructed a new store and operates a coffee and sandwich shop; men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing and accessories; embroidery and screen printing. She also runs a greenhouse in the spring; rents out space to a hair, nails and tanning salon; and rents out a room for use by massage therapists and chiropractors.

Keffeler has employees in charge of each part of the business, and she credits them for her success. “We are all really good friends. We get along great and respect each other. They’re an amazing group.”

Making a go of it in a small, rural community isn’t easy, but Keffeler Kreations has a loyal following among customers from across the region who make it a point to stop at the store when they’re in the area. The business also has a significant online presence.

Keffeler notes wryly that she didn’t even know how to run a cash register when she purchased the store, so purchasing the business was a real leap of faith, but one she’s glad she made.

“I love my job. It was a risk but I don’t regret it at all,” she said. “Take a risk because life rewards you. It’s worth the journey.”