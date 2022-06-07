Durkee Lake center of Independence Day celebrations and fireworks display

The City of Faith and the Faith Volunteer Fire Department have once again successfully and safely provided community members and visitors with a spectacular firework display at Durkee Lake on July 4th.

Large crowds gathered at each of the dock areas throughout the day accompanied by campers, kayaks, boats, and various floating devices to enjoy the water and agreeable weather.

Crowd sizes increases at the docks while vehicles lined the lake and hill above the golf course near dark in anticipation of the fireworks display that did not disappoint.

When you see the City crew, Faith Volunteer Fire Fighters, or City Council members around town, remember to thank them for all they do to make sure the Fourth of July is able to be enjoyed by everyone in the area.