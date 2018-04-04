Easter eggs and fun all bundled up

Top Hand 4-H club members along with leader Kim Bachman hid Easter eggs Saturday morning March 28, 2018 at the City park. As you can see in the photo everyone was bundled up since it was a chilly morning, but that didn’t stop our community from gathering to enjoy a good visit, a few laughs, and cute pictures of the kids with their Easter baskets. The eggs were filled with candy, coins, or slips of paper for prizes to big to fit in the eggs. Prizes ranged from coloring books and outdoor toys to Italian sodas. Thank you to our local businesses and the Top Hand 4-H club for sponsoring this annual event.

Photo courtesy Kim Bachman