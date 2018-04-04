Home / Faith Independent / Easter eggs and fun all bundled up

Easter eggs and fun all bundled up

Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:39am admin
Top Hand 4-H club members along with leader Kim Bachman hid Easter eggs Saturday morning March 28, 2018 at the City park. As you can see in the photo everyone was bundled up since it was a chilly morning, but that didn’t stop our community from gathering to enjoy a good visit, a few laughs, and cute pictures of the kids with their Easter baskets. The eggs were filled with candy, coins, or slips of paper for prizes to big to fit in the eggs. Prizes ranged from coloring books and outdoor toys to Italian sodas. Thank you to our local businesses and the Top Hand 4-H club for sponsoring this annual event.                   
Photo courtesy Kim Bachman

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here