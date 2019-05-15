Emergency Medical Services Week: Beyond the Call

Responding to harrowing emergency calls, performing lifesaving skills under stress and providing patient care in intense situations are just part of the job.

An EMT’s abilities, determination and resilience are put to the test every day. But for many in EMS, the sense of responsibility to care for the community doesn’t end when the shift does. EMS means more than dedication to duty and lifesaving patient care. EMS is also community care that takes time, energy and heart—far beyond the scope of their everyday calling.

The City of Faith has proclaimed the week of May 19 - 25, 2019, as Emergency Medical Services Week.

This week of recognition will provide the perfect opportunity to visit with the Faith EMT crew and express your appreciation for all they do to help all of us when we are at our most vulnerable and need their lifesaving skills.

The Faith Ambulance crew will be having their annual free hotdog cook out in the mall parking lot on Monday, May 20, 2019. Stop by the mall parking lot 10:30am - 1:30pm to have free hot dogs and yummy cookies. Don’t forget to have your blood pressure taken for free as well.

Please take a moment to salute your local EMS professionals who go Beyond the Call every day to create positive change in our communities with direct, long-lasting impact.