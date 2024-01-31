Faith Rodeo Club members compete in 20X Showcase at Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo

Four Faith Rodeo Club members were invited to compete in the 20X High School Showcase held Sunday, January 28, 2024.

This rodeo features the top three high school rodeo competitors in 10 events from all four regions of the state. The high school athletes compete for scholarships, team travel funds and Trophy Buckles. The event is part of the annual Black Hills Stock Show 7 Rodeo, Rapid City, SD.

Jackson Spencer came home with a first place trophy buckle in the Bull Riding event.

Tandee Nelson also placed in the top end, bringing home second place in Breakaway Roping out of twelve competitors.

Drew Harper competed in the Team Roping event.

Tace Berglund competed in the Tiedown Roping event.