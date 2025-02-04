Faith AAU wrestlers do well at state tournament
There were 1,661 wrestlers competing in the State AAU wrestling tournament held in Rapid City on March 29-30th. Five of the eleven Faith wrestlers competing came home with a medal.
The Faith AAU team had 44 wrestlers competing this year across many brackets of both boys and girls keeping the coaches and parents very busy.
Faith’s youth had a great season and look forward to next year.
B-6u 67
Jackson Gerbracht's place is unknown
G-8u 50
Berlyn Geffre placed 8th
G-8u 61
Raynn Geffre's place is unknown
G-10u 96
Baylee Dieters placed 8th
B-10u 67
Treyden Hale's place is unknown
B-10u 72
Steyr Geffre's place is unknown
G-12u 66
Rozyn Haines placed 7th
G-12u 72
Saylem Stambach's place is unknown
G-12u 72
Savana Mackaben's place is unknown
G-12u 90
Tailyn Hawley placed 4th
G-14u 98
Lizzy Fees's placed 5th