Faith AAU wrestling season well underway with completion of first tournament

Faith AAU Wrestlers-Back row: Steyr Geffre, Ryker Haines, Rozyn Haines, Savana MacKaben, Joser Lemmel, Tailyn Hawley, Brayden Escott, Lizzy Fees, Nolan Kinsella, Karter Grueb, Chase Dieters, Jason Fees and Jared Jordan. Middle row: Ridley Lemmel, Turner Grueb, Holden Fees, Evelyn Taylor, Treyden Hale, Lilian Taylor, Taze Hawley, Kaylee Dieters, Ella Brown, Stratin Humble, Calvin Hump, Evander Stambach, Henry Fees and Saylem Stambach. Front row: Arthur Taylor, Jackson Gerbracht, Kutler Haines, Rekkyn Haines, Kasten Hale, Wade Dahlman, Mettler Lemmel, Berlyn Geffre, Emmitt Brown, Raynn Geffre, Strydin Humble, Hayzen Carmichael, Aaron Maxwell and Kurt Dahlman.

The Faith AAU wrestling team is ready for another season of fun and working on their skills. The team boasts a roster total of 41 wrestlers this season with a majority of them being repeat participants. The team has seen growth with each passing season, cementing a great foundation for those who decide to participate at the high school level when old enough.

While the team members must travel the state to attend meets and tournaments in the AAU organization, the Faith team will be hosting their annual tournament here in Faith on February 25, 2024, at the Faith Community Center. More information will be provided as the event nears along with the opportunity to support your local AAU wrestlers and cheer for them in person.

