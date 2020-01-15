Faith Area Community Foundation 2nd annual game night

The Faith Area Community Foundation(FACF) held their annual game night fundraising event at the VFW in Faith, on Friday, January 10, 2020.

People from every direction of the community including a fun group from Dupree filled the VFW with well over 60 total attending the event.

The evening started with a free will donation taco bar, followed with games, visiting, and fun had by all. Overall there were 16 teams who signed up for Cornhole and 14 who played Texas Hold Em’ Poker. The Football Playoff Bracket Squares were a big hit this year. Tables were full of attendees that did not sign up for the tournaments who enjoyed spectating. Several people had a great time playing dice and cards.

Dana Keffeler and Kianna Fisher won the Cornhole tournament, Wade Nelson and Glenn Palmer split the Texas Hold Em’ Poker winnings, and Debbie Brown won the Farkle game. Someone even learned how to play cribbage at the event!

A total of $1,710.75 in funds were graciously given to the Community Saving Account during the event. These funds will be added to the savings account to maintain and improve our large rural community for years to come.

The FACF was formed in December, 2018 and accepted a challenge from the South Dakota Community Foundation to raise $200,000 in three years. After the $200,000 has been raised, the South Dakota Community Foundation will award the FACF another $50,000 in permanently endowed funds. Interest generated from the Community Savings Account (CSA) is distributed to local organizations/groups through a simple application process, to aid in their specific causes to maintain and improve this great rural community for years to come.

To date the FACF have reached just over 20 percent of the overall goal of money raised.