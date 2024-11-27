Faith Area Community Foundation looks back at 2024 as Giving Tuesday approaches

This year's grant recipients included the Faith Ambulance Service for Farm Safety Day, Little Horns Basketball, North Shore Golf Course, Marcus Hall and Red Owl Hall.

With the completion of grants for the year, the Faith Area Community Foundation (FACF) wants to remind everyone to participate in the Day of Giving Tuesday, December 3, as part of the South Dakota Day of Giving campaign for 2024. “Even the smallest act of kindness makes a difference,” anonymous.

Since the inception of the Faith Area Community Foundation they have supported 29 projects and granted funds totaling $27,400.00 to area groups and organizations. These projects made a positive impact for area residents and those passing through. With the new year upon us, it is a great time to start thinking about how your group or organization would like to improve and/or maintain our rural area before the 2025 grant year begins.

The FACF welcomes the opportunity to visit with you more about how you can contribute to the FACF or apply for grant funds. Feel free to reach out to board members or log onto the website for more information at www.faithareacommunityfoundation.com or follow us on facebook at Faith Area Community Foundation.

The FACF was formed in December 2018. A portion of the interest generated from the Community Savings Account (CSA) is distributed to local organizations/groups through a simple application process, to aid in their specific causes to maintain and improve this great rural community for years to come.