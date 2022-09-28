Faith Arts Council 1st annual Arts in the Park

Faith Arts Council held their 1st annual Arts in the Park last Saturday in the Faith City Park.

Free face painting, inflatables, shopping, food trucks and a cornhole tournament offered the perfect combination of fun. With 10 vendor booths and over 100 attendees, it is safe to say the event was a success!

Scott and Toni Vance won the cornhole tournament with Travis and Trevor Grueb team placing second. The wind made throwing the bags quite interesting adding a bit more challenge to the game. Of course all of this would not have been possible without the Arts Council and community volunteers coming together. Very talented high school students Elora Gould and Olivia Spencer offered free face painting, while Joshua and Jonah Gould, Amy and Kaydence Kennedy along with April Ulrich watched over the inflatables as Arts Council members tended to the event running smoothly.

Many positive comments were received with hopes the Arts Council will host the event again next year.

The Council is honored to be able to give back to the community that has been a wonderful source of support.

If you would like to know more about the Faith Arts Council or How you can participate in bringing the Arts to the Faith area, please reach out to President Lacey Wondercheck, Vice President Kathy Schuchhardt, Secretary Alison Grueb, Treasurer Mandi Brown, Member Elke King or volunteers Rae Shalla, Becky Ness and Annelle Afdahl.