Faith Arts Council hosts 2nd Annual Talent Show

The Faith Arts Council hosted their 2nd annual Talent Show Saturday, March 6, 2023. The event was held at the Faith Community Center this year complete with a cash bar, snacks and concessions.

There were three categories to compete in with 2 age divisions with cash prizes for the winners.

Kay King provided entertainment throughout the evening with her talented piano skills for all to enjoy.

Rio Wondercheck and Koyle King won 1st place in the youth category with their Jailhouse Rock lip sync act which also included costumes completed with a wig and sideburns.

LoElle Grueb won 1st place in the youth miscellaneous category with her poem “All About Me.”

Saylem Stambach won 1st place in the youth musical category with her wonderful piano performance.

Braylie Heidler won 2nd in the place youth musical category with her singing performance of “Before He Cheats.”

Rae Shalla won 1st place in the adult miscellaneous category with her poetry performance. Rae also won 1st place in the adult musical category with her singing “And I’m Telling You.”

A great time was had by attendees and contestants. Many comments have been made throughout the community regarding the need for events like this. Taking in the positive feedback, the Faith Arts Council plans to continue with a 3rd Annual Talent show.

Remember it is never too early to start working on your performance for next year!