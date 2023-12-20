Faith Fellowship Group hosts supper and Live Nativity for community

A nice crowd was in attendance Wednesday, December 13th, when the Faith Fellowship Group hosted a chili supper and Live Nativity at the Faith Livestock Auction.

Joseph, played by Jay Collins; led Mary, played by Raynee Jones, into the Bethlehem setting on Burrito, their donkey. As the couple made their way through town, they stopped at three Inns. Innkeepers Tayvin Pederson, Cashley King and Shaie Veit each shared the untimely news that their amenities were filled to capacity, and there was no room for further occupants. Innkeeper Veit shared there was a stable out back they were welcome to use. With Baby Jesus soon to make His arrival, and their donkey being uncooperative, Mary exclaimed the urgency to Joseph that they indeed did need to get to the stable, where Baby Jesus soon arrived and met his chosen parents.

The good news of our savior’s birth spread quickly through the land by angels Skylar Vig, Braylie Heidler and Brynlie Price. Shepherds Braydon Escott and Quirt Wondercheck, along with their live sheep, soon ascended upon the Christ-child, who shared his primitive surroundings with live goats. Drummer boy Koyle King came pah rum pa pa pumping onto the set, offering his musical gift.

Following a bright star in the east, Wisemen Harlie Heidler, Reyse Antrim and Huntley Hall came bearing gifts on their quarter horse camels.

The final visitor included St. Nick himself, Tel Kennedy, who offered apologies to the newborn King. He expressed in no way did he intend to take the focus of this magical season from the true reason we celebrate.

The crowd shared in singing numerous musical selections, accompanied by Kay King on the keyboard. The evening’s production was narrated by Mason Medrud and Katelyn Totten.