Faith FFA members participate in Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo events

Wed, 02/09/2022 - 8:24am admin

On January 31, 2022, the Faith High School FFA Chapter made their annual trek to the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo(BHSSR). 

These Faith FFA members along with other chapters from across South Dakota and Wyoming gathered at the BHSSR to collectively learn as agriculture industry groups spoke on a wide variety of topics regarding agriculture across the United States. 

The FFA Chapters also received tips on livestock judging, to be used in future competitions.

As shown in the photos, the Faith FFA members jumped right in and helped any way they could while working in the Ag Adventure Zone set up in the ice arena at the Monument during BHSSR. Here FFA members were able to share their knowledge and love for agriculture, while demonstrating the importance of agriculture here and around the world.

