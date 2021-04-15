Faith FFA place in top 5 at final CDE, earn trip to State FFA Convention

The Faith FFA team traveled to Philip, SD, on Wednesday, April 7, to compete in their final CDE before the FFA State Convention. All five teams finished in the top 5 overall. The Meat ID team placed 3rd overall with Skylar Vig placing 7th and Trey Fuller placing 5th individually. The Natural Resource, Floriculture, and Range ID teams each placed 5th overall in their competitions. The Livestock Judging team placed 3rd overall. Jaysee Jones placed 8th and Bridgett Lemmel placed 7th individually.

Placing in the top 5 garners more than well deserved congratulations. It also earns a trip to the State FFA Convention, a first for this newly formed group here in Faith. The State FFA Convention is being held this week in Rapid City, SD. While the event is being held in person, the number of attendees has been limited and of course COVID precautions are being taken with masks, etc.

Check back next week for final results and FFA members impression of the State Convention.