Faith Fire and EMS receive donations

When Faith VFW Post 5751 made the decision to close their doors, they generously donated $5,000.00 each to the Faith Fire Department and the Faith Ambulance Service.

Both the Fire Department and Ambulance Service appreciate the financial support from the local Veterans. The Ambulance Service is looking into purchasing an infrared camera to help avoid deer along the roadways at night and to help locate missing persons in the event of a wreck, etc.

The Fire Department will be purchasing Bunker Gear and training. The Fire Department also received a $3,000.00 donation from the Faith Senior Center to help with this purchase.