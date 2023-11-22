Faith High School FFA Team

The FHS FFA team traveled to Pierre and took part in the LDE Competition in their new district last week.

The Ag Sales team of Colby Capp, Tez Dieters, Jay Collins and Colby Skogen placed 5th.

Bridgett Lemmel placed 5th in Extemporaneous Speaking.

In the Employment Skills category TyAnn Mortenson placed 3rd qualifying for State and Journey King placed 10th.

Emma Jordan was the Team Helper and TyAnn Mortenson was Sentinel as District Officer.