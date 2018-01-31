Faith High School Rodeo Team members compete at 20X Extreme Showcase Rodeo

Faith High School Rodeo Club had a showing at the 20X Extreme Showcase Rodeo during the Rapid City Stock Show and Rodeo. The top three competitors from each event in each of the four regions were invited to compete Sunday, January 28th, at 1:00 P.M. at the Rapid City Civic Center.

Competing were Kailyn Groves & Brooklyn Hanson in e Breakaway Roping. Tarin Arneson & Harland Groves in Tie Down Roping. Joe Alaniz in Bareback Riding & Mikenzy Miller in Goat Tying. Mikenzy Miller got 1st in the goat tying, breaking the HS Rodeo Arena record with a 6.62. Joe Alaniz got 2nd in the bareback riding and Tarin Arneson was 4th in the tie down roping. Tarin also received a $1,000 scholarship from the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation.