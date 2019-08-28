Home / Faith Independent / Faith Livestock Anniversary Sale celebration

Wed, 08/28/2019
Faith Livestock held their annual Anniversary Sale on Monday, August 19, 2019. The sale featured mostly home raised heifers.
 Everyone was invited to enjoy a free lunch at noon and sign up for a chance to win a Cross 5 Cattle cooler provided by Faith Livestock.  Dewey Carr was the lucky winner of the cooler. He is pictured above with FLA co-owner Mason Dietterle.
For market reports, upcoming sales, or consignments go to www.faithlivestock.com

