Faith Livestock Commission Co. to change hands in June

A time of change is coming to the Faith Livestock Commission Co. in June when long-time ownership changes from Gary and Scott Vance to the team of Mason Dietterle and Dace Harper.

Both Dietterle and Harper have ties to the Faith community. Harper grew up on a ranch north of Faith. Dietterle’s family ranch is closer to Meadow, north of Faith.

The two have seven and five years of auctioneering under their belts. Harper was the first to start auctioneering. In fact, it was the Vance family that gave him his first sale chant on the auction block.

Since then Harper and Dietterle have worked at other sales barns. Harper earned top honors at the Black Hills Stock Show® auctioneering contest in 2016.

Faith Livestock Commission dates back to 1938 when a local rancher and businessman set up the market. The Vance family’s legacy began in 1960 when Lawrence H. Vance and Nels Babcock purchased the sale barn. L. Vance had manged the sale barn at Mobridge prior to the purchase. G. Vance worked at that sale barn when he was in school. After a stint in the military he came to Faith to help his dad at the Faith sale barn.

He became the second generation in the business when he purchased Babcock’s share in 1971. L. Vance passed away in 1980, leaving G. Vance as sole owner. S. Vance followed in his dad’s footsteps, working at the sale barn as he grew up and later purchased a share in the business. His purchase of one-third of the business in 1996 made him the third generation. Six years later he purchased more shares, enough to make him a full partner.

The Faith Livestock Commission holds weekly cattle sales, weekly sheep sales in season, and bull and horse production sales.

G. Vance has seen the livestock industry change from the short, stout framed animals to the exotics of the late 1970s and 80s, back to the moderate framed animals of today. He said all the changes have been positive – they have all been for the better. Not only the livestock, but the use of computers and cell phones by the sale barn and cattle buyers.

One thing G. Vance has enjoyed over the years, is the people that he has worked with, and for, during the past 46 years. This area, he said, has the best people. Many of those people include three generations and in some, the fourth. To be able to do that in his lifetime is a joy to him, he said. G. Vance noted that three generations of the Vance and Dietterle families have done business together.

Harper and Dietterle have been in the cattle business their whole lives. They know what a producer wants from a sale barn – from both sides of the sale block. An added benefit of having spent time as auctioneers, they have made connections with cattle buyers and know what their needs are. All this gives the pair a strong foothold in the sale barn business.

Harper noted that when he heard the Faith Livestock Commission was for sale, he wanted to keep it local. He and Dietterle know the people in the area – their needs, their cattle, etc. Combining that knowledge with knowing the producers and the buyers, they plan to bring the two together to get the best for both parties. Harper and Dietterle are excited to sell some of the best cattle in the country. They said they will try their hardest to bring the best prices to the customers.

The Vances are happy and excited that they are able to turn the business over to two young men from the area. “I feel really, really good about who is taking over,” said G. Vance. S. Vance agreed that they feel fortunate they found young buyers who they have faith in. G. Vance stated that Dietterle and Harper are the right guys for the job – a job that requires a lot of time. G. Vance added that while it can take a large portion of your time, the people, the customers, are the best people in the world.

S. Vance wished the young men the best on their new venture. “We want them to be successful,” said G. Vance. The Vance family will aid Dietterle and Harper in any way they can to help them on their way. “We’ll be here to support these young men,” stated G. Vance.

Faith is home to the Vance family and they have no plans to leave. They will just be involved in the ag industry in different ways.

While the ownership change isn’t for awhile yet, Dietterle and Harper plan to keep all the existing personnel to make the transition as smooth as possible for staff and customers.

Harper and Dietterle will bring the vitality of youth, the knowledge of livestock – raising and selling – to the sale ring. The change in ownership at Faith Livestock Commission will bring the new, but keep the barn’s legacy growing.