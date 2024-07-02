Faith Longhorns 2024 LMC Tournament Champions over Lemmon Cowboys

LMC Champs ... Back row: Head Coach Travis Grueb, Videographer Chizum Johnson, Tyon Arneson, Krece Halligan, Tace Berglund, Jayden Selby, Caden Selby, Tucker Miller, Drew Harper, Assistant Coach Kelly Daughters and Assistant Coach Doug Schauer. Middle row: Statistician Reyse Antrim, Derik Trainor, Jacob Maxwell, Roy Antrim, Jackson Schauer, Buddy Howie, Klayte McLellan, Cooper Schuelke, Manager Kimber Fees and Manager Olivia Spencer. Front row: Water Boys Stran and Trason Grueb.

The Little Moreau Conference basketball tournament got underway Thursday, February 1st with the Faith Longhorns taking their first win on their home court. The Longhorns got a big win over the McIntosh Tigers in the opener. Faith took the lead in the first quarter and continued throughout the game, allowing some of the junior members of the team to get in some play time. Klayte McLellan led the Longhorns with 16 points, followed by Caden Selby with 14, and Jackson Schauer with 9.

Quarter scores

Faith 20-40-53-60

McIntosh 6-11-19-25

Stats: Klayte McLellan 16 pts, 6 rebs, 1 stl

Cooper Schuelke 6 pts, 5 rebs, 1 stl

Drew Harper 1 asst, 4 rebs

Caden Selby 13 pts, 2 assts, 6 rebs, 1 stl

Jackson Schauer 9 pts, 1 reb, 5 stls

Buddy Howie 2 pts, 2 rebs

Roy Antrim 1 pt, 1 reb, 1 stl

Tucker Miller 7 pts, 7 rebs

Krece Halligan 2 pts, 1 asst, 1 reb, 1 stl

Faith was the host site for the balance of the tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The win advanced the Longhorns to the semi-final round against the Harding County Ranchers on Friday. This was another easy win for the Longhorns with Caden Selby leading the scoring with 32 points, making 8 3-pointers, followed by Jackson Schauer with 23 points.

Quarter scores

Faith 20-41-60-71

Harding Co. 13-20-30-43

Stats: Klayte McLellan 6 pts, 2 assts, 4 rebs, 1 stl

Cooper Schuelke 2 pts, 2 assts, 5 rebs, 1 stl

Drew Harper 2 pts, 1 asst, 4 rebs, 1 stl

Caden Selby 32 pts, 3 assts, 5 rebs, 2 stls

Jackson Schauer 23 pts, 6 assts, 7 rebs, 2 stls

Jayden Selby 1 reb

Tucker Miller 3 pts, 4 rebs

Krece Halligan 2 pts, 1 asst, 2 rebs

Tace Berglund 1 pt, 1 asst, 4 rebs

The Longhorns advanced to the championship game against the Lemmon Cowboys. The first two quarters had a small lead for the Longhorns but they increased their lead in the second half to take the championship title. Jackson Schauer lead the Longhorns with 28 points, followed by Caden Selby with 24, 18 of those were 3-pointers. Tucker Miller also had a good night, pulling down 9 rebounds and scoring 9 points. Drew Harper had 7 rebounds for the team. Lemmon had one player hit 5 of 8 3- pointers.

Quarter scores

Faith 13-31-55-75

Lemmon 9-24-42-58

Stats: Klayte McLellan 3 pts, 3 assts, 4 rebs, 1 stl

Cooper Schuelke 3 pts, 2 rebs

Drew Harper 1 asst, 7 rebs

Caden Selby 24 pts, 4 assts, 3 rebs

Jackson Schauer 28 pts, 4 assts, 4 rebs

Tucker Miller 9 pts, 1 asst, 9 rebs, 2 stls

Krece Halligan 8 pts

Jackson Schauer, Caden Selby and Tucker Miller were named to the All-Tournament Team.