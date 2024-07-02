Faith Longhorns 2024 LMC Tournament Champions over Lemmon Cowboys
Wed, 02/07/2024 - 9:20am admin
LMC Champs ... Back row: Head Coach Travis Grueb, Videographer Chizum Johnson, Tyon Arneson, Krece Halligan, Tace Berglund, Jayden Selby, Caden Selby, Tucker Miller, Drew Harper, Assistant Coach Kelly Daughters and Assistant Coach Doug Schauer. Middle row: Statistician Reyse Antrim, Derik Trainor, Jacob Maxwell, Roy Antrim, Jackson Schauer, Buddy Howie, Klayte McLellan, Cooper Schuelke, Manager Kimber Fees and Manager Olivia Spencer. Front row: Water Boys Stran and Trason Grueb.
The Little Moreau Conference basketball tournament got underway Thursday, February 1st with the Faith Longhorns taking their first win on their home court. The Longhorns got a big win over the McIntosh Tigers in the opener. Faith took the lead in the first quarter and continued throughout the game, allowing some of the junior members of the team to get in some play time. Klayte McLellan led the Longhorns with 16 points, followed by Caden Selby with 14, and Jackson Schauer with 9.
Quarter scores
Faith 20-40-53-60
McIntosh 6-11-19-25
Stats: Klayte McLellan 16 pts, 6 rebs, 1 stl
Cooper Schuelke 6 pts, 5 rebs, 1 stl
Drew Harper 1 asst, 4 rebs
Caden Selby 13 pts, 2 assts, 6 rebs, 1 stl
Jackson Schauer 9 pts, 1 reb, 5 stls
Buddy Howie 2 pts, 2 rebs
Roy Antrim 1 pt, 1 reb, 1 stl
Tucker Miller 7 pts, 7 rebs
Krece Halligan 2 pts, 1 asst, 1 reb, 1 stl
Faith was the host site for the balance of the tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The win advanced the Longhorns to the semi-final round against the Harding County Ranchers on Friday. This was another easy win for the Longhorns with Caden Selby leading the scoring with 32 points, making 8 3-pointers, followed by Jackson Schauer with 23 points.
Quarter scores
Faith 20-41-60-71
Harding Co. 13-20-30-43
Stats: Klayte McLellan 6 pts, 2 assts, 4 rebs, 1 stl
Cooper Schuelke 2 pts, 2 assts, 5 rebs, 1 stl
Drew Harper 2 pts, 1 asst, 4 rebs, 1 stl
Caden Selby 32 pts, 3 assts, 5 rebs, 2 stls
Jackson Schauer 23 pts, 6 assts, 7 rebs, 2 stls
Jayden Selby 1 reb
Tucker Miller 3 pts, 4 rebs
Krece Halligan 2 pts, 1 asst, 2 rebs
Tace Berglund 1 pt, 1 asst, 4 rebs
The Longhorns advanced to the championship game against the Lemmon Cowboys. The first two quarters had a small lead for the Longhorns but they increased their lead in the second half to take the championship title. Jackson Schauer lead the Longhorns with 28 points, followed by Caden Selby with 24, 18 of those were 3-pointers. Tucker Miller also had a good night, pulling down 9 rebounds and scoring 9 points. Drew Harper had 7 rebounds for the team. Lemmon had one player hit 5 of 8 3- pointers.
Quarter scores
Faith 13-31-55-75
Lemmon 9-24-42-58
Stats: Klayte McLellan 3 pts, 3 assts, 4 rebs, 1 stl
Cooper Schuelke 3 pts, 2 rebs
Drew Harper 1 asst, 7 rebs
Caden Selby 24 pts, 4 assts, 3 rebs
Jackson Schauer 28 pts, 4 assts, 4 rebs
Tucker Miller 9 pts, 1 asst, 9 rebs, 2 stls
Krece Halligan 8 pts
Jackson Schauer, Caden Selby and Tucker Miller were named to the All-Tournament Team.